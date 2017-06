× IMPD investigating after fatal hit-and-run on east side Thursday night

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run accident on the east side tonight.

The scene is near the intersection of 38th St. and Franklin Rd. A pedestrian was reportedly struck and killed.

The call reportedly came in just after 10 o’clock.

We will update this story with more information as we receive it.