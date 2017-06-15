Going-out-of-business sales begin at 18 Marsh locations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Liquidation sales at select Marsh stores are now underway.
Two companies agreed to buy 26 of the remaining 44 Marsh locations.
The grocer must now get rid of the inventory in the 18 stores not bought as part of that deal.
It’s unclear how much items will be marked down for the sale?
Back in May the store discounted all its liquor by up to 40% after losing the ability to sell it.
Customers Fox 59 spoke with said they hope to see deals similar to that.
“I’ve got a pregnant wife who said I need to buy diapers, and that’s why I’m here. It’s sad I’ve been shopping at this marsh my whole life, even when it was on Carmel Drive. Sad to see it go,” said Matthew Snyder of Carmel.
Marsh says it expects the liquidation sales to last through early July.
Here’s a list of the Marsh stores in central Indiana that are closing:
315 14th Street Logansport
2140 E. 116th Street Carmel
2410 N. Salisbury West Lafayette
14450 Mundy Drive Noblesville
5624 Georgetown Road Indianapolis
5151 E. 82nd Street Indianapolis
1815 Albany St. Beech Grove
208 Southway Blvd. E Kokomo
2250 Teal Road Lafayette
6965 W. 38th Street Indianapolis
2350 E. Broad Ripple Ave. Indianapolis
4755 E 126th Street Carmel (O’Malia’s)
2810 Nichol Ave. Anderson
1401 N. Washington St. Kokomo
1800 Burlington Dr. Muncie
1508 Virginia Ave Connersville
1900 N. Walnut Ave Muncie