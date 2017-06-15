× Downtown Indy heats up with conventions, concerts and summer sports this week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Conventions, concerts, and summer sports all highlight a busy week for downtown commuters.

People coming into the city should expect heavier traffic around the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend for the 2017 Primerica Biennial Convention while the 22nd Brew-Ha-Ha will take place near Mass Ave.

And the Indiana Fever continue their season with a game Thursday night while the Indy Eleven soccer team hosts a game Saturday night at the IUPUI soccer stadium.

Plenty of other activities will occur in or near downtown this week including:

Thursday, June 15

Henry Street between Madison Avenue and Illinois Street will be closed for a private event.

Friday, June 16

Food Truck Friday will take place on the west block of Georgia Street. As a result, the south lane will be closed 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Brew-Ha-Ha will result in the closure of Park Avenue between Walnut and St. Clair streets and St. Clair Street between Park Avenue and Broadway Street from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The Children’s March for Humanity will result in the closure of Senate Avenue between Washington to Ohio streets, and the closure of one lane on Washington and Ohio streets between Senate and Capitol avenues and Capital Avenue between Washington to Ohio streets. Closures will last from 10 -11 a.m.

Independent Music + Art Festival – street closure of 15th Street between the Harrison Center parking lot entrance and Delaware Street from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

A private event will result in the closure of the west block of Georgia Street from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

Blackford Street between Wabash and New York streets will be closed 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. for El Dia de la Familia.

Special Events

An Indiana Fever game may cause increased traffic around Bankers Life Fieldhouse Thursday evening.

An Indy Eleven game may cause delays around IUPUI’s Michael A. Carroll Track and Soccer Stadium Saturday evening.