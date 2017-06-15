× Caught on camera: Two armed thieves rob Verizon store in Avon

AVON, Ind. – Police in Avon are searching for a pair of armed robbers who stole thousands of dollars in cash and electronics from a Verizon store on Rockville Road.

Investigators are now asking for public’s help to catch the two crooks. Police hope releasing pictures of the crime helps get the two thieves off the streets.

The two armed suspects came into the store just before closing Wednesday night.

Police say one of the employees was forced to get down on the floor. Still, police say the victims all did the right thing by cooperating with the thieves.

“Most of the time the people that commit these crimes want to get in and out as quick as they can. They don’t want to hurt anyone so it’s much easier and safer to give them what they want,” said Avon police chief Sean Stoops.

The surveillance pictures show the male robber wearing some type of white mask while his female partner only covered her head with a hoodie.

The good news is no one got hurt during the dangerous armed holdup.

“Any time you have a robbery, it’s dangerous,” said Stoops. “In this case when someone actually displays a weapon and points it at an individual, that really ramps up the situation.”

Stoops says armed robberies are not common in the west side suburb, but the case again proves that no place is immune from crime even during business hours.

“This type of criminal activity is everywhere. There’s no business or community that’s immune to it and we have to take it upon ourselves to be aware,” said Stoops.

Police are still investigating whether the suspects may be involved in other recent crimes.

Anyone with information on those suspects can contact Avon police or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.