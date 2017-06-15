Marsh liquidation sales underway at select locations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—Liquidation sales at select Marsh stores are now underway.

Two companies agreed to buy 26 of the remaining 44 Marsh locations.

The grocer must now get rid of the inventory in the 18 stores not bought as part of that deal.

It’s unclear how much items will be marked down for sale.

Back in May the store discounted all its liquor by up to 40% after losing the ability to sell it, and it all sold in a matter of days.

CBS4 spoke with several customers who said they hope to see deals similar to that.

“I’ve got a pregnant wife who said I need to buy diapers, and that’s why I’m here. It’s sad I’ve been shopping at this marsh my whole life, even when it was on Carmel Drive. Sad to see it go,” said Matthew Snyder of Carmel.

Marsh says it expects the liquidation sales to last through early July.

Here’s a list of the Marsh stores in central Indiana that are closing: