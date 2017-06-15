Bomb threat reported at professional building near Community Hospital North

Posted 5:50 pm, June 15, 2017, by , Updated at 06:10PM, June 15, 2017

Community Hospital North

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Community Health Network says a bomb threat has been reported near the Community North campus.

The hospital is located at 7150 Clearvista Parkway in Indianapolis. Community Health initially reported the threat was at the hospital, but later corrected a tweet to say the threat is at a nearby professional building, located at 8040 Clearvista Parkway.

The building was evacuated. The nature of the bomb threat has not been released.

This story is developing.

