Aspen Dental offering free dental care for veterans on June 24

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Aspen Dental is offering free dental care to our Hoosier heroes.

There are more than 21 million veterans in the U.S., and less than 10 million are enrolled in the VA health benefits which oftentimes does not include dental coverage.

On Saturday, June 24, Aspen Dental will open their Doors to veterans who need dental care from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.. Veterans will need to call 1-844-277-3646 to make an appointment. Appointments are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Here is a list of locations offering dental care: