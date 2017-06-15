× A new warm sure and more storms are on the way

We had a break from the heat on Thursday but a new warm surge begins Friday. Our preview of Summer will continue with the hottest temperatures of the year this Saturday. The average high this time of year is 81 degrees and we’ll stay above normal through the end of the week.

We’ll have a daily chance for scattered strong thunderstorms each day through Sunday. We are not expecting widespread severe weather but isolated storms may reach severe weather limits through the weekend.

A cold front will move across the region Sunday night and cooler, less humid weather will settle in early next week. In the meantime, enjoy the heat and stay safe.

So far this month we’ve had two, 90-degree days.

Be sure to be careful in the hot weather.

Make sure your kids and pets are not left in the back seat.

After a dry start we are rapidly making up our rainfall deficit.

We’ll have a daily chance for more thunderstorms through Sunday.

Our best chance for widespread thunderstorms will come Sunday.

Relief moves in behind the cold front on Monday.