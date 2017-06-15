6 arrested, multiple drugs seized from home on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police arrested six suspects and seized a variety of drugs on the near northwest side Wednesday.

Around 2 p.m., narcotics officers responded to the 3000 block of West 16th Street with assistance from SWAT. A search warrant was executed and ten people were initially detained. During the search, officers seized:

  • .38 special revolver
  • More than 9.81 grams of suspected heroin
  • More than 6.92 grams of suspected cocaine
  • Mopre than 4.73 grams of suspected marijuana
  • Approximately 25 partial tablets of Xanax
  • $637 dollars of US Currency

Police arrested the following individuals on various charges:

  • Tommy Nichols, 40: possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and two unrelated warrants
  • Timothy Miller, 44: possession of narcotics and maintaining a common nuisance
  • Limmie Banks, 46: possession of narcotics, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and visiting a common nuisance
  • Dejuan Alexander, 33: possession of narcotics, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana
  • Michael Dunlap, 41: child support warrant
  • James Walton , 52: driving warrant

IMPD says a tip at a community meeting led to this investigation and the arrests, and thanks the community for their continued support in stopping crime. Anyone wishing to report a crime anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

