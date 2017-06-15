× 4 men linked to Texas gang arrested in Westfield pharmacy break-in

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Four men with connections to a Texas street gang known for its robberies of pharmacies across America were charged with burglary and conspiracy to deal in oxycodone in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis.

Anthony Venwright, 24, was identified as a member of the 5th Ward Circle, a gang implicated in pharmacy burglaries from Texas to Kansas, Virginia, Ohio and Minnesota as well as states throughout the southeast.

Co-defendant Kenerick Lee, 32, was identified in federal court as a member of the Black Disciples gang. He was charged along with Douglas Kibble, 22, and Joshua Graves, 21, all of Houston and all held without bond.

Venwright also faces charges in Kansas of attempting to pass counterfeit money.

Federal drug agents said the crew burglarized the Walgreens at 14625 Gray Rd. on June 8 using a crow bar to get past a partition between the pharmacy and the rest of the store.

Later that day, Venwright was arrested after attempting to mail 240 stolen tablets of 80 milligram oxycodone from a Staples store on East Southport Road.

Venwright was identified by IMPD narcotics detectives from surveillance video of a Jan. 24 pharmacy robbery in Indianapolis.

In both cases, Venwright is suspected of attempting to pass counterfeit money to pay for the shipments.

The men were driving a 2017 silver Dodge minivan that was spotted during the January incident and inside agents discovered evidence from the Westfield burglary.

Each man faces 20 years in prison on each charge.

Virginia authorities said five gang members were arrested in January for the burglaries of two pharmacies in the Shenandoah Valley with the intention of shipping stolen narcotics to Houston for sale on the street.

The crew is also accused of several Texas pharmacy burglaries that resulted in losses in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.