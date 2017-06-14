Two Indy DPW workers transported to hospital after chemical spill

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two workers with the Indianapolis Department of Public Works were transported to the hospital after a chemical spill on the city’s southeast side.

IFD officials say DPW picked up two gallons of muriatic acid from a residence in the 3300 block of Busy bee Lane on Wednesday around 8 a.m.

The fumes from the muriatic acid overcame two of the workers as the trash was compacted.

Both of the workers suffered respiratory issues, and they were transported to St. Francis Hospital.