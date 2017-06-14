President Trump says Alexandria gunman has died from injuries sustained in shooting

Two Indy DPW workers transported to hospital after chemical spill

Posted 10:57 am, June 14, 2017, by , Updated at 11:06AM, June 14, 2017

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two workers with the Indianapolis Department of Public Works were transported to the hospital after a chemical spill on the city’s southeast side.

IFD officials say DPW picked up two gallons of muriatic acid from a residence in the 3300 block of Busy bee Lane on Wednesday around 8 a.m.

The fumes from the muriatic acid overcame two of the workers as the trash was compacted.

Both of the workers suffered respiratory issues, and they were transported to St. Francis Hospital.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s