There is a risk for severe storms this afternoon

Posted 2:29 pm, June 14, 2017

Heavy rain fell across the state this morning and more scattered thunderstorms are developing across Central Indiana right now. The area is being monitored but the Storm Prediction Center for an increase in severe weather potential this afternoon. There is a 40% possibility for the issuance of a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. The main severe weather threats would be lightning, large hail and damaging straight-line winds.

More storms are developing right now.

There is a risk for severe storms this afternoon.

3pm

5pm

7pm

9pm

11pm

The main severe weather threats would be lightning, large hail and damaging straight-line winds.

