× State gives Wabash River Trail funding for its first phase

WABASH, Ind. — A state agency has awarded nearly $1 million for a proposed 33-mile trail along the Wabash River.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation recently approved $941,000 for the first-phase expansion of the Wabash River Trail along and near the north banks of Indiana’s official state river. The funding comes from Indiana’s Regional Cities Initiative.

The hiking and biking trail will eventually run from Huntington, through Wabash, and to Peru, linking scenic overlooks while providing access for canoeing, camping and fishing.

Officials say the Wabash River Trail will become one of Indiana’s top trail destinations and show off historical destinations along the former Wabash and Erie Canal Towpath.

The full trail is expected to cost about $4.9 million. Local philanthropists are donating additional funding for the project.