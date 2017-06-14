Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for several northern Indiana counties until 10 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m. for northern Indiana counties

Posted 2:29 pm, June 14, 2017, by , Updated at 04:46PM, June 14, 2017

Heavy rain fell across the state this morning and more scattered thunderstorms are developing across Central Indiana right now. The area is being monitored but the Storm Prediction Center for an increase in severe weather potential through this evening. The main severe weather threats would be lightning, large hail and damaging straight-line winds.

Severe T-storm Watch until 10pm.

Five counites are under the watch north of Lafayette.

There is a risk for severe storms through this evening.

5pm

7pm

9pm

11pm

The main severe weather threats would be lightning, large hail and damaging straight-line winds.

