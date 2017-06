× LIVE BLOG: Strong storms pass through central Indiana Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– We are following severe weather moving through central Indiana today. Storm chances will continue through the night.

Damaging winds, flooding and hail are the biggest threats. The storms will keep temperatures just below 90, but the humidity will make it feel more like 94 or 95. Follow our live blog below for updates and download the Indy Weather Authority app for info on your phone or tablet.