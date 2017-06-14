LIVE STREAM: LaVall Jordan introduced as new head Butler basketball coach

Posted 1:15 pm, June 14, 2017, by , Updated at 01:22PM, June 14, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Butler basketball fans will get their first look at the team’s new head coach Wednesday.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. to introduce LaVall Jordan at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The university announced their decision to hire Jordan on Monday, just days after Chris Holtmann announced he was taking a job at Ohio State University.

Jordan played for the Bulldogs from 1998-2001. He also played professional ball in Europe before going into coaching. He was an assistant at Butler, Iowa and Michigan and became head coach at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee in 2016, where he had a record of 11-24 in the Horizon League.

