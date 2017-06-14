IUPUI, entrepreneurship center look to boost Near West development with local businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind –The IUPUI Office of Community Engagement and the Source River West Entrepreneurship Center are partnering up to help encourage entrepreneurship on the city’s near West side.

Under the umbrella of the Great Places 2020 initiative, IUPUI and the Source River West are looking to help revitalize the West Michigan street corridor by helping to grow local businesses from the ground up.

“Our goal is to develop not only new entrepreneurs, but also scale the existing businesses that are here,” center director Mark Roger said.

The initiative helps to provide free entrepreneurial coaching and support, including classes on how to raise funds, or get a business started. They also work to connect future business owners with resources that can help their projects develop. According to Roger, the doors of the Source are open to any potential entrepreneur or idea; however their main focus is facilitating positive growth in Near West.

“What we want to make sure is that the Near West has an opportunity to grow and develop economically,” Roger said.

Roger considers the Chatham Arch and Lockerbie neighborhoods near Mass ave as inspiration for what near west can be. Near West is comprised of four main neighborhoods: Hawthorne, Haughville, Stringtown, and We Care.

“We need clothing stores, we need furniture stores, we need basic stores for our day to day needs. This is where people should be coming for it; you shouldn’t have to drive 20-30 minutes away,” Roger said.

The source is hosting free workshops every other Tuesday to help coach and encourage entrepreneurs who may need a helping hand.

The list of meet dates and workshop subjects are as follows:

June 13: Business Trends Workshop

June 27: Fund Sourcing

July 11: Thinking Like a Business Owner

July 25: Fund Sourcing

Aug. 8: Business Trends

Aug. 15: Entrepreneurship Indianapolis, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Aug. 22: Fund Sourcing

For more information about The Source River West you can visit: http://www.sourceindy.org/