Indiana student asks for help after fundraising tweet for Riley Hospital goes viral

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – An Indiana University student took to Twitter to raise money and awareness for Riley Hospital for Children, but she may have bit off more than she can chew.

In a tweet posted Tuesday morning, Claire Smith promised to donate .25 cents for every favorite and .50 cents for every retweet to her IUDM page. IUDM is a 36-hour dance marathon that takes place every November at IU to raise money and awareness for Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. Participants also work to raise money for the cause throughout the year.

Less than 48 hours after the tweet was posted, over 53,000 users favorited it and 14,000 people retweeted it.

“This is starting to scare me,” Smith said in a followup tweet.

As the number of interactions increased, she realized she’d need to some help to make good on her promise, so she reached out to celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey for help.

Smith admits that she was not expecting the outpour of support, but she does plan to still donate.

I love & appreciate all the support, but I was not expecting this, nor can I afford it! Don't worry! I will of course still donate FTK! — CℓAIRE (@sclaire_24) June 14, 2017

In a tweet pinned to the top of her page, she is directing people who would like to help to her donation page. As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Smith had raised $632.