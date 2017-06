× IMPD at scene of fatal accident on northwest side, 5 people transported to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD confirms that they are at the scene of a fatal car accident involving multiple injuries on the northwest side.

The scene is near Eagle Creek Park on W. 56th St and Reed Rd.

Police confirm 5 people have been injured and transported to the hospital.

One vehicle reportedly fled the scene.

