House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, others shot near Virginia baseball field
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A gunman opened fire at a baseball field where Republican members of Congress were practicing Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened near the YMCA on East Monroe Street in Alexandria, according to Alexandria police.
The Republican Congressional Baseball Team was practicing for an upcoming charity baseball game at the time of the shooting, reports WTVR.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and aides were shot. Reports indicated that Scalise was shot in the hip. The Associated Press, citing a congressional aide, said Scalise was taken to George Washington University Hospital in stable condition.
Alexandria police said the suspect was in custody and no longer posed a threat.
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) told CNN that he heard “dozens of rounds” before a security detail exchanged fire with the gunman. Brooks said several other people were hit, including two law enforcement officers.
Both President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are aware of the shooting, according to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. The president released the following statement just after 8:30 a.m.:
The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.
This is a developing story.