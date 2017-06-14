Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Benton county until 5:45 p.m., White County until 5:30 p.m.

Grandmother of slain Delphi girl shares Facebook message on four month anniversary of double murder

Posted 4:57 pm, June 14, 2017, by

Libby German (Photo: Davidson Funeral Home); Abby Williams (Photo courtesy of Abbott Funeral Home)

DELPHI, Ind. – On the four month anniversary of the double murder of Abby and Libby, Becky Patty, Liberty’s grandmother, has shared an emotional message on Facebook.

It begins with: “It has been four months – four months ago today our world as we knew ceased to exist. They told us she was gone. We were thrown into a club we never chose to be in – and this club has no rule book. Since that time life has been like a rollercoaster ride without the seatbelt.”

She goes on to say, ” It is the little things people not close to the situation don’t see. Like when the insurance company sends you new insurance cards – her name isn’t on there. When the dentist office calls for their reminder for the girl’s dentist appointments, but only say Kelsi. Or when you go into the school website to add lunch money and Libby is no longer there. She is disappearing to the world, she is evaporating in front of me. I cannot let that happen!”

Investigators are still actively on the case, if you recognize this man or have any information regarding their deaths, please call the tip line at 844-459-5786.

 

Take a look at the message below:

