× Colts 5K gets you on the field! Register today!

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Join CBS4Indy and the Indianapolis Colts for 2017’s Finish on the 50 Colts 5k Run/Walk on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The race begins outside of Lucas Oil Stadium at 8 a.m. and ends at the 50 yard line. New this year, there will be a post-race party in the stadium on the field.

If you register before June 30, the cost is $35, and when you use the code “CBS4” you get a free ticket to the last Colts preseason game on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Register here.

A portion of the Colts 5K proceeds will benefit pediatric neurosurgery research via The Neurosurgery Foundation at Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine.