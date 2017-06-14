Celebrate Flag Day in central Indiana with several local events

Posted 8:51 am, June 14, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (June 14, 2016) — Flag Day is celebrated every year on June 14, and it honors the adoption of the flag of the United States, which happened on June 14, 1777.

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation that officially established June 14 as Flag Day.

The national flag of the United States of America consists of thirteen equal horizontal stripes of red alternating with white, with a blue rectangle in the canton bearing fifty small, white, five-pointed stars arranged in nine offset horizontal rows of six stars alternating with rows of five stars.

The design of the flag has been changed 26 times since it was first adopted in 1777. The 48-star version did not change for 47 years until the 49-star version became official on July 4, 1959. The 50 star flag was introduced on August 21, 1959.

Additionally, the U.S. Army was founded on June 14, 1775 when the Continental Congress authorized enlistment of riflemen to serve the United Colonies for one year.

If you’re looking for an educational and fun Flag Day activity, head to Southport Park for its annual Flag Retirement Ceremony at 7:30 p.m. When the United States flag becomes worn, torn, faded, or badly soiled, it needs to be replaced with a new flag and the old should be “retired” with dignity and respect.

American Legion Post 64 at 601 South Holt Road will also hold a flag retirement ceremony at 2 p.m.

