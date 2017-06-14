× Car hits sign, flips over near Indianapolis Museum of Art

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A car ended up upside down after an early Wednesday morning crash near the Indianapolis Museum of Art.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. at 38th Street and MLK near Michigan Road right outside the museum.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police said the driver hit the median and crashed into a sign before the vehicle flipped over.

The driver was taken to an area hospital, although the extent of his injuries was unknown. Police said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.