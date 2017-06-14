× Authorities: Indianapolis man arrested for rape of 15-year-old girl in Madison County

ELWOOD, Ind. – Police in Madison County arrested a 35-year-old Indianapolis man after he allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl back in 2015.

Laverne Thompson, 35, of Indianapolis, is facing charges of rape and sexual misconduct after police say he sexually assaulted a teen at a residence in Elwood multiple times.

The teen told police she reportedly saw Thompson playing with a knife before one of the assaults and was scared.

In Dec. of 2015, Madison County requested a warrant for Thompson’s arrest.

After making several attempts to locate him near 24th and S. A St., Thompson was arrested and booked into Madison County Jail on charges of rape and sexual misconduct.