UPS to expand with new hub in Plainfield, more than 570 jobs in central Indiana

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – UPS will expand in Plainfield, investing $260 million for a new package processing plant.

The company revealed plans for the new facility on 91 acres west of Indianapolis. Combined with improvements on existing facilities on 81st Street, 16th Street and Castleton, the company will add more than 575 full-time jobs over the next five years in central Indiana. The company described the jobs as high-wage positions.

Part of the 893,000-square-foot Plainfield hub will open this fall for trailer processing with a delivery operation that will send out trucks during the busy holiday season.

“This major investment by UPS is more evidence that Indiana is a global logistics powerhouse,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb. “Our state’s top-ranked infrastructure network has been key to growing our economy—especially in the manufacturing and logistics sector.”

Holcomb said the UPS expansion shows the importance of getting a road and infrastructure planned passed during the legislative session.

“As companies like UPS connect Hoosier businesses to customers around the globe, we’ll do our part to strengthen Indiana’s status as the crossroads of America—and of the world,” Holcomb said.

Construction on the Plainfield facility will be completed in late 2019, the company said. It will include advanced package scanning and sorting equipment that can adjust on-the-fly as parcels are moved through the facility. The company said this will result in faster, more accurate service for customers.

UPS employs more than 9,500 Hoosiers across the state for package delivery, ground freight, forwarding and contract logistics and support services.

Those interested in applying for UPS jobs can visit the company’s online job website.