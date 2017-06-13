The Weeknd announces September Indy date at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Posted 11:28 am, June 13, 2017, by , Updated at 11:34AM, June 13, 2017

courtesy @royauhil

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Weeknd is coming to Indianapolis in September as part of phase two of his Legend of the Fall 2017 tour.

The Grammy-award winning artist is playing Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Wednesday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m.

He won two Grammy’s for 2015’s “Beauty Behind the Madness” and it went triple-platinum.

The Weeknd’s song for the movie “Fifty Shades of Grey” garnered him his first ever Academy Award nomination for “best original song.”

Gucci Mane and Nav will be opening the show.

Tickets will be on sale this Friday, June 16 at 11 a.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s