× The Weeknd announces September Indy date at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Weeknd is coming to Indianapolis in September as part of phase two of his Legend of the Fall 2017 tour.

The Grammy-award winning artist is playing Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Wednesday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m.

He won two Grammy’s for 2015’s “Beauty Behind the Madness” and it went triple-platinum.

The Weeknd’s song for the movie “Fifty Shades of Grey” garnered him his first ever Academy Award nomination for “best original song.”

Gucci Mane and Nav will be opening the show.

Tickets will be on sale this Friday, June 16 at 11 a.m.