Small business owner discovers she paid wrong electric bill for years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- A small business owner discovered she had been billed for the wrong electric meter for years, and she turned to CBS4 Problem Solvers for helping resolving the situation with her utility company.

Tammy Fitzpatrick has kept her electric bills dating back into 2014, and it's for good reason.

Fitzpatrick runs her company, Prodigy Real Estate, out of an office suite in Bloomington. She said she always had a nagging feeling about her electric bills.

"I couldn't understand why our bill was so much," Fitzpatrick said. "I thought it was just commercial being more expensive."

Last year, though, a company in a neighboring suite moved out, and Fitzpatrick said Duke Energy shut off her power instead. She started to take a closer look at her meter, and discovered she was being billed incorrectly.

"This is actually my true meter number," Fitzpatrick said as she showed CBS4's Jill Glavan her bills. "But for two and a half years, I was billed this one right here."

Fitzpatrick said she called Duke Energy right away to get the problem resolved, but it didn't turn out to be easy. She said the company sent someone to look at the meters three different times, but she continued to be billed incorrectly for months.

Once the meter was corrected, her bills dropped down below $40. She'd previously been paying more than $100 most months, which led her to wonder how much she may have overpaid since 2014.

"I feel like I’m trapped. I have no other choices," Fitzpatrick said.

CBS4 Problem Solvers contacted Duke Energy and spoke with spokesperson Angeline Protogere. She looked over Fitzpatrick's case and quickly came back with a solution.

"Looking back at what has happened, we could’ve handled this differently and better. We could’ve communicated with her better, so we looked at electric usage for the months when she was overcharged, and we are giving her a bill credit of around $600," Protogere said.

Duke Energy did run a comparison on the meter Fitzpatrick paid before and her current meter for the past year, and found she was not overpaying, but had actually underpaid by a small amount.

However, given her new bills, Fitzpatrick said she was suspicious of those numbers. She explained that she had been out of the office due to injury most of last year, and now that she is in the office full time her bills are much lower.

Protogere said she does not have an explanation for the discrepancy, but that the company is investigating.

"There are some patterns of electric usage there that are puzzling to both her and us and so we have offered to send someone out and look at the facility," Protogere said.

Fitzpatrick said she is thrilled to finally see a resolution to her problem, and is hopeful that CBS4's work will ensure that this doesn't happen to someone else. She said she's also very familiar now with her meter number, location, and how to check to ensure her bill is accurate.