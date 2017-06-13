× “Senior prank” investigation continues; parent says she’s been called in for questioning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As the criminal investigation at Crispus Attucks High School continues, one parent now says she’s been called in for questioning. She also says some students are starting their community service obligations on Wednesday morning.

Last week, about thirty IPS high school seniors had to miss their graduation ceremony after school officials say a senior prank went way “too far.” School officials still have not commented on what was done inside the building specifically, but have said the prank caused damage that was “very serious in nature.”

Students told CBS4 News that some people used chalk to draw on walls. Others say a fire extinguisher was set off and fire alarms were pulled.

Valedictorian Kayla Hawthorne, who was banned from the graduation ceremony, admits she was there during the incident, but says she was not with the group of students who caused the most damage.

“A lot of the more destructive things that happened were on the second and third floor, which most people didn’t go to, and then happened after we left,” Hawthorne said

IPS officials have opened a criminal investigation into vandalism, adding that whoever was inside when the prank happened could also face consequences.

Officials say some parents also took part. Senior parent Yolanda Wilkins says she was there during the incident, but only to supervise.

“We used a lot of balloons,” said Wilkins, “and basically the kids was [sic] just having fun, a senior prank.”

When asked if she thought things went too far, Wilkins responded, “I did, once other students arrived who wasn’t [sic] with us.”

Wilkins and other parents say some school leaders knew what was going on and even allowed those students inside the school building. IPS officials say the principal was unaware and did not let students inside after hours.

On Wednesday, Wilkins said she’d now been called in for questioning by detectives. She says other parents have been called in for questioning as well.

Meanwhile, Wilkins says some of the students are fulfilling their community service obligation from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday inside the school.