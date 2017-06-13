Scattered strong storms are likely this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered strong thunderstorms packing large hail, blinding rainfall and damaging straight-line winds dotted the state on Tuesday. There was some storm damage due to large trees downed and there some house fires that were likely caused by lightning. We'll have a daily chance for scattered strong thunderstorms each day through Sunday. We are not expecting widespread severe weather but isolated storms may reach severe weather limits this week.

Our preview of Summer will also continue this week with the hottest temperatures of the year so far. The average high this time of year is 81 degrees and we'll stay above normal through the end of the week.

Cooler, less humid weather will settle in early next week. In the meantime, enjoy the heat and stay safe.

While some areas receive several inches of rain, Indianapolis officially received .02".

We'll have several chances for rain this week.

Scattered t-storms are likely Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy rain is likely Thursday morning.

Expect a dry, warm Friday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Saturday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Sunday.

Heavy downpours are likely this week.