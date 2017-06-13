× New superintendent approved for Franklin Township Community School Corporation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A new superintendent was approved Tuesday evening for the Franklin Township Community School Corporation.

Dr. Bruce Hibbard’s three-year contract will begin on July 1. He formerly worked as superintendent at New Albany Floyd County Schools and was assistant superintendent at MSD of Washington Township.

He received his Bachelor’s degree from Ball State University and his Masters degree from Butler University before earning his Ph.D. from Indiana State University.

“We are excited to have Dr. Hibbard join the Franklin Township community. His previous experience and leadership will help guide our school corporation into the future.” said Scott Sullivan, School Board President. “Dr. Hibbard has a proven track record of not only focusing on the kids but creating an engaging and collaborative environment that will continue to strengthen our schools and staff.”