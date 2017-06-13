× Marsh announces new store owners at some locations following bankruptcy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Marsh has announced who will take over the leases at 26 locations across Indiana and Ohio following bankruptcy.

The two companies that successfully won the bids are Topvalco and Generative Growth II. Topvalco is a Kroger subsidiary based out of Cincinnati.

They won the right to the leases for the following 11 locations:

Fishers – 12520 E. 116th St.

Indianapolis – 227 W. Michigan St.

Indianapolis – 1435 W. 86th St.

Muncie – 715. S. Tillotson Ave.

Muncie – 1500 W. McGalliard

Bloomington – 1825 Kinser Pike

Bloomington – 123 S. Kingston Dr.

Zionsville – 5 Boone Village

Zionsville – 10679 N. Michigan Rd.

Brownsburg – 843 E. Main St.

Greenwood – 2904 S. State Rd.

Generative Growth II, LLC, which operates a handful of grocery store chains, has agreed to buy 15 additional stores.

Ohio has 3 of the locations, but 12 are in Indiana including the downtown Indianapolis location:

Greensburg – 736 W. Main St.

Richmond – 501 National Rd.

Indianapolis – 320 N. New Jersey St.

Indianapolis – 11625 Fox Rd.

Pendleton – 3015 W. US 36

Tipton – 899 E. Jefferson

Elwood – 1515 S. State Rd 37

Hartford City – 1711 N. Walnut

Columbus – 3075 E. 25th St.

Marion – 1013 Forest Ave.

New Palestine – 5802 W. U.S. 52

The auction wrapped up on Monday. The successful bidders were announced to a bankruptcy court in a filing Tuesday.