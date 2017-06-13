Latest ‘Kids Count’ numbers rank Indiana 28th out of 50 states for child well-being

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The 2017 national Kids Count Data Book was released Tuesday and it ranks Indiana 28th out of 50 for overall child well-being.

The study looked at four major pillars as markers: family and community, the economy, education and health.

The study showed fewer kids are living with families that spend more than a third of their income on housing. The Indiana Youth Institute refers to this as a high housing burden.

“There was actually a 22% drop when you look at 2015 to 2010,” Tamil Silverman, IYI’s president and CEO, said. “Just under 400,000 kids are living in these high housing burden environments.”

Silverman said when the state is pouring resources into housing, there are fewer resources for other things like food, health care and education.

The study showed that more kids are insured, too.

“Kids with insurance are more likely to receive that care when they need it. They have fewer sick days, they have better class attendance and attention. Health insurance coverage also leads to lower mortality rates,” Silverman said.

The data book showed fewer children and teens are turning to alcohol and drugs.

“What we need to continue doing is having these conversations with our kids. The research tells us that parents are highly influential in their kids' lives. Despite what we may think as parents or what the kids may tell us, we know that we need to keep talking to them about the rules, possible outcomes and their responsibilities,” Silverman continued.

IYI pointed out that Indiana is surviving. It is right on par with surrounding states like Ohio, Kentucky and Illinois, but Silverman explained that Hoosiers are not thriving. There is still work to do.

“We know that our kids need more support and we need to do more to make sure they're living up to their full potential and that they're living happy, healthy and productive lives,” she told CBS 4.

Indiana’s teen and child death rate climbed 11% from 2010 to 2015.

“This increase in deaths was across the board in many categories, two of which that we are highlighting are homicides and suicides. We did see a decline in the number of accidental deaths for kids ages 14 and younger, at the same time there was an increase in that same definition of accidental deaths for children ages 15-24,” Silverman said.

Hoosiers are still living in poverty, according to the Kids Count Data Book.

Lastly, the book showed Indiana kids and teens need to improve in their education, mainly when it comes to math and reading. It pointed out that younger children need to get into preschool programs sooner.

“We can read to kids daily. Make sure they love reading, encourage that. Enroll kids in high-quality pre-k. And some of it is more on the policy level, making sure that there is high-quality pre-k available for all of our kids to set that baseline foundation in reading and math,” Silverman said.