Indy youth ministry set to celebrate high school graduation for 36 homeless students Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– This weekend, a local youth ministry will celebrate as 36 homeless students graduate high school.

The graduates went through Outreach Indiana’s Graduation Occupation Address and Lifestyle (GOAL) program. The organization says this is their largest graduating class since the program began.

“Having 36 graduates is the result of having four case managers diligently serving the youth, along with the school administration, to provide educational and emotional support to help them succeed. We are so proud of each of these graduates,” said Felecia Hawkins, GOAL Manager.

Despite the obstacles the students face, they kept their grades up. Many of them are excited to continue their education next year.

GOAL began in 2003 to serve homeless youth who are trying to graduate from high school.

The celebration will take place on June 17 at 11 a.m. at Post Road Christian Church, 1112 N. Post Rd, Indianapolis. Outreach says the event is a chance for the community to celebrate the students’ success as well. They say they’ve already received hundreds of graduation cards from community members.

Learn more about Outreach Indiana here.