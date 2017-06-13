× Fort Wayne mother who admitted to killing her two children charged with murder of neighbor

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – A Fort Wayne mother who admitted she killed her two young children is now facing another murder charge.

Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards filed a murder charge against Amber Pasztor Tuesday morning for the killing of Frank Macomber, less than two weeks after she pleaded guilty to killing her two children.

Amber Pasztor, 29, faces two counts of murder in the deaths of 7-year-old Liliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor.

During an interview with NewsChannel 15 in October, Pasztor reportedly admited to killing Macomber, who was her neighbor.

Richards did not files charges related to his murder until Tuesday.

Pasztor said she shot Macomber with his own gun once and then took his car. Authorities believe Pasztor killed Macomber before the abducted Liliana and Rene.

She faces 130 years at her sentencing June 29.