Flights, tours in WWII-era B-17 available in Greenwood through July 15

GREENWOOD, Ind.– You can take a ride on a piece of World War II history in Greenwood

The “Flying Fortress” has landed at Greenwood Municipal Airport. Not only can you get up close to it, you can actually take a flight in it!

“CAF B-17 Texas Raiders was the first Flying Fortress to be restored solely for the purpose of education and use as a flying museum, and is one of the most accurately restored B-17s, bristling with machine guns and featuring period-specific equipment,” the Commemorative Air Force says on their website.

It can be fun for kids and also quite emotional for veterans.

“Sometimes depending on their remembrances of what they went through, some of them are scared to get on the plane we’ve actually had people run up to the plane and actually kiss it,” said Kevin Michels, part of the Commemorative Air Force Flight Crew.

Tours cost $10 for adults, $5 for children or $20 for a family of up to five members. Flights start at $475.

The Flying Fortress is open for tours and flights through Thursday. Learn how to get tickets and more here.