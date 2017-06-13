× Emergency crews respond to chemical spill on near southwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Emergency crews responded early Tuesday morning to a chemical spill at a plant on the near southwest side of Indianapolis.

This was first reported around 4:20 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Minnesota Street at Vertellus Specialties. Several agencies were called to the scene. According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, the spill involves Dimethylpiperidine and does not extend beyond the plant.

The fire department indicated that there is no hazard to the neighborhood surrounding the plant. Officials said the chemical is used in automotive adhesive.

Workers reported hearing a popping sound in the plant early Tuesday morning. Warning alarms at the plant went off to indicate the spill.

The fire department said the spill has been contained. The response also involved the Indianapolis Fire Department and Decatur Township Fire Department along with the Marion County Health Department.

WTFD on the scene of a chemical spill 3501 W Minnesota St. Possible hydrogen spill. Reconnaissance team currently assessing situation. pic.twitter.com/8ltg0DVTVB — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) June 13, 2017

There is currently a Dimethylpiperdine spill inside the plant. The spill does not extend beyond the Area of origin inside the plant. pic.twitter.com/yWnOV0cGZO — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) June 13, 2017

There is currently no hazard to neighborhood surrounding the plant. PIO 80 will be enroute to brief Media on Tibbs Ave in 10 min. pic.twitter.com/yS3PzggydX — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) June 13, 2017

All Fire and Hazardous Materials teams are clear of the incident at Vertellus. No injuries and the situation is under control. pic.twitter.com/ToXPXpCnHX — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) June 13, 2017