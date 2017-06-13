Crews respond to house fire in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind.– Firefighters responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Carmel amid storms.

Crews were called to the 11600 block of Oak Tree Way, near 116th St and Shelborne Road around 3 p.m. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the home and fire was visible.

The family was able to get out safely. No injuries have been reported.

“The family is out and accounted for at this time, the firefighters are all out and accounted for. At this time the firefighters are working to rehab through and keep water in them,” said Tim Griffin of the Carmel Fire Department. “With the heat and humidity today we want to make sure the firefighters stay hydrated.”

Officials say it’s possible the fire was caused by lightning, but couldn’t say for sure. Lightning did strike a home in Greenwood.