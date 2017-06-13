Conservation officers find body of man who drowned in Wabash River

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. – Conservation officers received a call Sunday afternoon of a man struggling in the water near Fairbanks Park.

Authorities found the body of a man that witnesses said disappeared under the water in the Wabash River. The incident reportedly took place around 2:15 Sunday.

Officers used sonar technology to locate and recover the body in the river.

Based on conflicting reports about what he was wearing from witnesses, authorities initially believed there was a second person missing and extended their search. No other victims were located.

An autopsy is scheduled and the identify of the man is currently being withheld.

