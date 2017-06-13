× Chuck Pagano hoping, praying Andrew Luck will be ready for training camp

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Andrew Luck’s methodical rehabilitation following surgery on his right shoulder has put his availability for training camp in doubt and pushed Chuck Pagano’s optimism to the limit.

The Indianapolis Colts coach confirmed Tuesday his starting quarterback will remain in observational mode during the three-day mandatory minicamp and reiterated there’s no timetable for when Luck will begin throwing.

Does Pagano expect Luck to be ready when training camp opens July 29?

He paused.

“Am I hopeful? Am I praying? Yeah. So is everybody,’’ Pagano said. “We all want him out there.

“But again, there’s really no timetable on it.’’

Luck underwent surgery in January to repair a partially-torn labrum in his right shoulder. He sustained the injury in week 3 of the 2015 season. After deciding against surgery following that season and starting 15 of 16 games last season, Luck determined surgery was necessary.

Owner Jim Irsay offered an update on his franchise QB last week at a Town Hall meeting.

“Andrew is healing tremendously,’’ he said. “(The surgery) has been a positive thing, not a negative thing or anything like that.’’

Added Luck: “Feeling great. Rehab’s going very, very well. It’s a long and patient process.’’

From the start, Luck was expected to miss all of the Colts’ offseason work. Also, the team has resisted placing a timetable on his return.

During organized team activities, Luck has spent time counseling teammates and watching as the other quarterbacks run the offense.

That will continue during minicamp.

“Same thing he’s been doing, just observe,’’ Pagano said when asked what Luck would do this week.

How long will it take Luck to knock off the rust and regain his form after not throwing for such an extended time? He delivered his last pass Jan. 1 against Jacksonville.

“I have no idea. My guess is as good as yours,’’ Pagano said. “He’s going through the process. We know the process can be long. He’s doing well. Just going to take it one day at a time.

“The next step is getting to the point he can throw. Then there’s going to be a number, a pitch count on him. He’s going to have to continue to build from the ground floor up.

“We’re just listening to our docs and our trainers. We’re listening to Andrew. He knows himself. He knows his body better than anybody else.’’

Hilton, Ridgeway ailing

Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton and defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway aren’t expected to participate in minicamp.

Hilton suffered what is believed to be a minor hamstring injury last week and probably will be held out of this week’s work as a precaution.

Ridgeway, a 2016 fourth-round draft pick, had shoulder surgery following last season. He is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

