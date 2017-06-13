× Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational returns to IMS this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – More than 500 vintage sports cars will take over the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Fathers’ Day weekend for the fourth annual Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational.

“Most of them are in better shape now than they were brand new,” says two-time Indianapolis 500 champion Al Unser Jr. “Each one you pass is, ‘Oh, that’s so cool!’ And then the next one is, ‘Oh, that’s even cooler!'”

Friday will be qualifying day at IMS followed by races on Saturday and Sunday. One feature race on Saturday will be a Pro-Am with a slew of former Indianapolis 500 starters expected to participate.

“What’s enjoyable about it with me is the fact that we get to run at Indianapolis,” says Unser Jr. “We get to see old friends we haven’t seen for some time that we raced against back in the day, and just all the cars. It’s not just about the Pro-Am race we’re involved with.”

Gates at the Speedway are scheduled to open at 8:00 a.m. each day, Friday through Sunday.

“For the first timers, adds Unser Jr., “it’s all about the cars. It’s all about the nostalgia. It’s about the heroes you grew up seeing and seeing the cars that they drove back in the day.”

For those legends of the Speedway, the competitive fire still burns when the green flag flies.

“I tell you what, we’re not racing for the Borg (Warner Trophy), but these drivers, especially the pros, they think we are,” laughs Unser Jr. “They get out there and drive ’em as hard as they can.”

The Pro-Am race is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Sautrday.