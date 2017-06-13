Another 90-degree day with chance for spotty T-storms; better chance for rain Wednesday and Thursday

Posted 6:20 am, June 13, 2017, by , Updated at 07:07AM, June 13, 2017

It is going to be a very HOT and HUMID day. Expect heat indices to approach 100 by 4 p.m.  The air temperature will hit 90 along with high humidity and scattered clouds.

A few pop-up thunderstorms will be possible today, but many will stay entirely dry. Within some of those storms, you could see some gusty winds and heavy rain, but not everyone will see it.

The coverage of rain will go up on Wednesday and Thursday.  That will knock temperatures down to the upper 80s those two afternoons, but the humidity will stay high.  We've only seen 0.02" of rain in the last 15 days, and our best chance for rain this week will fall on Wednesday and Thursday.

We'll stick with spotty storm chances into the weekend along with above average temperatures. Looking ahead to Father's Day, a morning shower is possible but the afternoon will be dry and less humid.

