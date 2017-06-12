× The hottest week of the year

We’ll get a preview of Summer this week with the hottest temperatures of the year. The average high this time of year is 81 degrees and we’ll stay above normal through the end of the week. In addition to the heat we’ll have a daily chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

This will be the hottest week of the year so far. Take care if you have to be outside for long periods.

We have only had .02″ of rain over the past 15 days so any rainfall will be welcome.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain this week.

Scattered thunderstorms are likely Tuesday afternoon.

Scattered thunderstorms are likely Wednesday afternoon.

Scattered thunderstorms are likely Thursday afternoon.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible Friday.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible Saturday.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible Sunday.

Heavy rain will be possible from scattered storms this week.