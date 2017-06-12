South Carolina company pays respect to Adam West by launching bat signal on billboards

CHARLESTON, SC – An advertising company in South Carolina paid tribute to the late Adam West by launching the bat signals on their billboards Saturday night. West died Friday night after “a short but brave battle with leukemia.” He was best known for his work in the 1960s “Batman” television show.

Several hours after the news of West’s death, Adams Outdoor Charleston honored the actor by posting the iconic bat signal on their billboards throughout the city.

West’s family released a statement about his death on Facebook Saturday morning.

