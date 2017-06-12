President Trump drops in unannounced on New Jersey couple’s wedding reception

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey couple welcomed a surprise guest at their wedding reception over the weekend: President Donald Trump.

Trump arrived around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, posing for photos with the newlyweds and receiving a mostly positive response from the guests, with some yelling out, “Looking good, Donald.” The crowd then chanted “USA, USA,” as he left the room. The reception was held at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster.

Guests weren’t aware of Trump’s impromptu visit until Secret Service agents came into the room to make sure it was safe.

He had been spending the weekend at the club and later held a fundraiser Sunday for Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-New Jersey), a congressman whose amendment helped revive the Republican Party’s health care bill.

Trump has been known to stop in on weddings held at the golf club in the past.