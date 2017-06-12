Oklahoma corrections officer accused of trying to smuggle in drugs using burrito

TULSA, Okla. – A jail officer in Oklahoma tried to smuggle in drugs using a burrito, investigators say.

Kevin Mayo, 20, was first questioned after the jail received a tip that he was “bringing contraband into the jail,” according to KFOR. Mayo is a detention officer with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators searched Mayo’s backpack, where they found hydrocodone, two grams of meth and more than four grams of marijuana wrapped inside a burrito. They also discovered rolling papers hidden in a pack of gum and cell phone chargers in his backpack.

In addition, deputies located a cell phone in his sock and lighters in his pocket.

Mayo initially told investigators that he didn’t know anything about the phone but later admitted he was smuggling it inside for an inmate.

He faces several charges, including conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mayo has been with the sheriff’s office since March, according to KFOR.