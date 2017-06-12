New Indiana domestic violence law addresses phone plans, pets

Posted 2:08 pm, June 12, 2017, by

File photo of Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.  — A new Indiana law hopes to help those affected by domestic violence leave abusive relationships.

The law goes into effect next month and allows judges to approve the transfer of phone plans over to domestic violence victims without the account holder’s consent, the Evansville Courier and Press reports. It also allows pets to be included in protective orders for domestic violence.

Republic Rep. Wendy McNamara of Evansville says that portion of the bill hopes to prevent abusers from using pets as leverage against their partners. She says the bill aims to allow domestic violence survivors to make a “clean break” from their abusers.

McNamara also proposed a bill this year that would’ve taken guns away from those arrested in domestic violence cases that involved a firearm, but it didn’t advance.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s