More roundabout construction starting this week in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — It’s not what Carmel drivers want to hear but another roundabout is about to be built.

Drivers have become accustomed to the orange cone zones for roundabout builds and another closure will take place Monday at Range Line Road at City Center Drive with construction lasting until early July.

While that project gets underway another project should also be finished at 126th Street from Keystone Parkway to Range Line Road by July 1, according to city officials.

But relief will be short-lived as workers will start-up construction on a project at Hazel Del Parkway and 116th for another roundabout. That closure is expected to last about 75 days.

These closures are two of Carmel’s nearly 40 construction projects planned for 2017. This is the second of three years’ worth of infrastructure spending related to a $257 million bond package the Carmel City Council passed in 2016.