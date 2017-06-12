More roundabout construction starting this week in Carmel

Posted 9:35 am, June 12, 2017, by , Updated at 09:36AM, June 12, 2017

roundabout build at Range Line Road and City Center Drive - picture courtesy of city of Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — It’s not what Carmel drivers want to hear but another roundabout is about to be built.

Drivers have become accustomed to the orange cone zones for roundabout builds and another closure will take place Monday at Range Line Road at City Center Drive with construction lasting until early July.

While that project gets underway another project should also be finished at 126th Street from Keystone Parkway to Range Line Road by July 1, according to city officials.

But relief will be short-lived as workers will start-up construction on a project at Hazel Del Parkway and 116th for another roundabout. That closure is expected to last about 75 days.

These closures are two of Carmel’s nearly 40 construction projects planned for 2017. This is the second of three years’ worth of infrastructure spending related to a $257 million bond package the Carmel City Council passed in 2016.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s