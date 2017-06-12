It’s a Knozone Action Day with our first 90 degree day in store today; daily storm chances return Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is a Knozone Action Day. Ozone levels are elevated with a stagnant airmass in place. You will want to limit strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day and even carpool if you can.

It will be our first 90-degree day of 2017, but with the elevated humidity it will feel hotter. Heat indices will be around 93 or 94 by the mid-late afternoon.

If you make it to the pool, don't forget the SPF. Burn time without sunscreen is less than 20 minutes.

We'll also be dry, warm and muggy for the Indians game tonight with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Heat indices will be over 90 for the next four days. In fact, Tuesday will likely FEEL the warmest with heat indices near 100. Thunderstorm chances go up Wednesday and Thursday, but despite that, it will still feel like it's over 90 because dew points will remain well in the 60s through Thursday.

Daily rain chances return on Tuesday. They will linger through Saturday. We'll still see a lot of dry time this week, with storm chances being spotty each day, however, the coverage will be slightly higher on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures remain warm and above average through Father's Day on Sunday.