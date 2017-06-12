× Indy’s Most Wanted: Suspect in double homicide remains on the run from police

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis family is joining with police to ask for the public’s help to catch a killer.

The suspect, Mingo Thames, is wanted following a double murder two months ago on Indy’s near southeast side. Prosecutors say two men came into the home on Villa to commit a robbery during which two victims were killed.

By the time police arrived they found two men, Darrell Miller and James Clark, dead. After the killing friends and family held a candlelight vigil and called for justice.

“No matter what the person has done, nobody deserves to die,” said Clark’s cousin Michael Desheles.

According to court records, the two suspects showed up to the home to buy drugs, but that deal escalated into a robbery.

Police quickly tracked down Maurice Turentine who they say was hit by the gunfire. A witness inside the home also identified Thames as the trigger man, but Thames has so far eluded capture.

“We need to get him off the streets before he takes somebody else or hurts another family,” said Desheles.

“Obviously he’s willing to use force for any reason. If he decides he wants your car or your mother’s purse, he may be willing to walk up and use force,” said Sgt. Steve Debois with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

Long before the shooting on villa, Thames began a career in crime that’s resulted in three dozen criminal charges involving drugs, thefts and assaults over the past three decades.

“This is an individual that has had multiple chances and thrown them all away. He needs to be where we can control him,” said Dubois.

Clark leaves behind two young kids and the family won’t rest easy until both his accused killers are behind bars.

“It would be fulfillment to the family to know those guys aren’t out here to hurt anybody else,” said Desheles.

Anyone with information on the location of Thames is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.